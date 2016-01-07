UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 7 Jiangsu King's Luck Brewery Co Ltd:
* Sees net profit for 2015 to increase 0 percent to 10 percent, or to be 645.6 million yuan to 710.2 million yuan
* Says the net profit of 2014 was 645.6 million yuan
* 2015 reported net profit view of 670.1 million yuan - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says that decreased financial cost and increased investment income are the main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: dwz.cn/2vunAw
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.