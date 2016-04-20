April 20 Jiangsu Pacific Precision Forging:

* Says the company to use undistributed profits to pay cash dividend of 1.1 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders for 2015

* Says the company to use additional paid-in capital to distribute 5 new shares for every 10 shares

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/x2N8

