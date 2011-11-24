SHANGHAI Nov 24 Jiangsu Phoenix
Publishing & Media Corp Ltd, one of China's biggest publishers,
has raised $705 million through a Shanghai listing, after
pricing it at the top end of the indicative range.
The company, which is selling as many as 509 million shares
on the Shanghai stock exchange, set an initial public offering
price of 8.8 yuan per share, equivalent to 50.7 times its 2010
earnings, according to a filing posted on the bourse's website
late on Wednesday.
Its listed peers currently trade around 34 times historic
earnings, it said in the statment.
It had set an indicative price range of 8.0-8.8 yuan per
share.
The firm had said in its share issue prospectus that it
planned to raise as much as 2.76 billion yuan ($434.2 million)
via the IPO to expand its sales network, book publishing and
e-commerce operations, but if it raised more than needed the
extra funds would be used to supplement working capital.
Chinese companies typically raise more money in their IPOs
than originally planned because of strong investor interest for
new shares.
Jiangsu Phoenix, whose shares will be traded under the
ticker, has hired China International Capital Corp
(CICC) to help arrange the share sale.
IPOs on the mainland market have been dominated by smaller
deals so far this year, although a slew of large ones are
expected to be launched within the coming months.
Companies such as New China Life Insurance Co Ltd, China
Communications Construction Co Ltd and Shaanxi Coal
Industry Co Ltd have already received regulatory approval for
multi-billion dollar listings and are expected to test
still-fragile investor sentiment.
Jiangsu Phoenix posted a net profit of 327 million yuan
during the first half.
(Reporting by Kazunori Takada and Samuel Shen; Editing by
Jonathan Hopfner)