SHANGHAI Nov 24 Jiangsu Phoenix Publishing & Media Corp Ltd, one of China's biggest publishers, has raised $705 million through a Shanghai listing, after pricing it at the top end of the indicative range.

The company, which is selling as many as 509 million shares on the Shanghai stock exchange, set an initial public offering price of 8.8 yuan per share, equivalent to 50.7 times its 2010 earnings, according to a filing posted on the bourse's website late on Wednesday.

Its listed peers currently trade around 34 times historic earnings, it said in the statment.

It had set an indicative price range of 8.0-8.8 yuan per share.

The firm had said in its share issue prospectus that it planned to raise as much as 2.76 billion yuan ($434.2 million) via the IPO to expand its sales network, book publishing and e-commerce operations, but if it raised more than needed the extra funds would be used to supplement working capital.

Chinese companies typically raise more money in their IPOs than originally planned because of strong investor interest for new shares.

Jiangsu Phoenix, whose shares will be traded under the ticker, has hired China International Capital Corp (CICC) to help arrange the share sale.

IPOs on the mainland market have been dominated by smaller deals so far this year, although a slew of large ones are expected to be launched within the coming months.

Companies such as New China Life Insurance Co Ltd, China Communications Construction Co Ltd and Shaanxi Coal Industry Co Ltd have already received regulatory approval for multi-billion dollar listings and are expected to test still-fragile investor sentiment.

Jiangsu Phoenix posted a net profit of 327 million yuan during the first half. (Reporting by Kazunori Takada and Samuel Shen; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)