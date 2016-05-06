Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 6 Jiangsu Yitong High-tech:
* Says the company received a patent license (No. ZL201210309919.X), for a MoCa head end with multiple VLAN modes
* Says the company received a patent license (No. ZL201310136681.X), for a centralized management method of wireless EoC terminal
* Says the patents valid for 10 years
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/ykL6
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order