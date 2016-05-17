BRIEF-Mena Real Estate to sell 2.6 mln treasury shares
* Gets CMA approval to sell 2.6 million treasury shares Source:(http://bit.ly/2kuITXa) Further company coverage:
BEIJING May 17 Jiangsu Zhongnan Construction Group :
* Says it to use 600 million yuan to jointly set up a reinsurance company in Xiamen with 5 companies
* Says it to hold 20 percent stake in the reinsurance company
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/zjCB
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Gets CMA approval to sell 2.6 million treasury shares Source:(http://bit.ly/2kuITXa) Further company coverage:
* FY net profit 15.6 million dinars versus 14.3 million dinars year ago
* FY consol net profit after tax EGP 1.35 billion versus EGP 1.04 billion year ago