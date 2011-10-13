SHANGHAI Oct 13 Jiangsu Hengli Highpressure Oil
Cylinder Co has set an ambitious guidance range for its Shanghai
initial public offering that will allow the company to raise up
to 3.29 billion yuan ($517 million), IFR, a Thomson Reuters
publication, reported on Thursday.
The amount was calculated based on a 27.50-31.30 yuan per
share range suggested by deal underwriter Ping An Securities
during an investor roadshow, three times Jiangsu Hengli's
original target, IFR said.
The range represented 28.1-31.9 times 2011 earnings, it
added.
Jiangsu Hengli will offer up to 105 million shares in the
IPO.
The company will fix a price range for the IPO on Oct. 17.
Final pricing is slated for Oct. 20.
The company has said proceeds will be invested in its oil
cylinder manufacturing operations, and a research and
development centre.
($1 = 6.359 yuan)
(Reporting by IFR; Writing by Soo Ai Peng; Editing by Chris
Lewis)