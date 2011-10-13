SHANGHAI Oct 13 Jiangsu Hengli Highpressure Oil Cylinder Co has set an ambitious guidance range for its Shanghai initial public offering that will allow the company to raise up to 3.29 billion yuan ($517 million), IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, reported on Thursday.

The amount was calculated based on a 27.50-31.30 yuan per share range suggested by deal underwriter Ping An Securities during an investor roadshow, three times Jiangsu Hengli's original target, IFR said.

The range represented 28.1-31.9 times 2011 earnings, it added.

Jiangsu Hengli will offer up to 105 million shares in the IPO.

The company will fix a price range for the IPO on Oct. 17. Final pricing is slated for Oct. 20.

The company has said proceeds will be invested in its oil cylinder manufacturing operations, and a research and development centre. ($1 = 6.359 yuan) (Reporting by IFR; Writing by Soo Ai Peng; Editing by Chris Lewis)