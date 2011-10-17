* Jiangsu Hengli to sell 105 mln shares in IPO

* China IPO proceeds down 37 percent this year

SHANGHAI Oct 17 Jiangsu Hengli Highpressure Oil Cylinder Co Ltd said it may raise as much as 2.4 billion yuan ($376 million) from an initial public offering (IPO) in Shanghai, braving a depressed local stock market where the Shanghai Composite remains at near 30-month lows.

Jiangsu Hengli, which manufactures oil cylinders for industrial use, set a price range for the IPO at 22 to 23 yuan a share, translating to 40.74 to 42.59 times 2010 earnings, it said in a filing with the Shanghai Stock Exchange on Monday.

Jiangsu Hengli will offer up to 105 million shares in the IPO.

The price range was more conservative than the 27.50 to 31.30 yuan a share guidance provided by deal underwriter Ping An Securities during investor roadshows.

Jiangsu Hengli plans to spend 1.02 billion yuan from the IPO proceeds on capacity expansion and the construction of a research and development facility, it said in its IPO prospectus.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite closed up 0.4 percent on Monday. The index, which has fallen 13 percent this year, fell to its lowest in 30 months earlier this month amid worries that a worsening debt crisis in Europe could push the world economy into recession.

The weak stock market has weighed on China's IPO market, with proceeds from first-time share sales in Shanghai and Shenzhen falling 37 percent in the first nine months of the year to $34.9 billion, Thomson Reuters data showed. ($1 = 6.379 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Soo Ai Peng; Editing by David Holmes)