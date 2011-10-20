SHANGHAI Oct 20 Jingsu Hengli Highpressure Oil Cylinder Co will raise 2.4 billion yuan ($376 million) from an initial public offering in Shanghai after pricing its shares at the top of a narrow range as China's key stock index hovers near a 31-month low.

The maker of oil cylinders joins other companies including New China Life Insurance Co, Shaanxi Coal Industry Co and China Communications Construction Co in racing to complete their IPOs before the end of the year.

Jiangsu Hengli will sell 105 million shares at 23 yuan a share, translating to 42.59 times 2010 earnings, the company said in a statement to the Shanghai Stock Exchange on Thursday.

The Shanghai Composite Index ended down 1.9 percent at 2,331.4 points on Thursday, slumping to a 31-month low. The index has fallen about 17 percent so far this year.

China's IPO market shrank 37 percent in the first three quarters of the year, Thomson Reuters data showed, as companies delayed or downsized their IPO plans as a deepening debt crisis in Europe rattled global stock markets.

Jiangsu Hengli plans to spend 1.02 billion yuan from the IPO proceeds on capacity expansion and the construction of a research and development facility, it said in its IPO prospectus.

Ping An Securities is lead underwriter of the deal.

($1 = 6.378 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Soo Ai Peng; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)