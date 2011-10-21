(Repeats story filed late on Thursday, no change to text)
SHANGHAI Oct 20 Jingsu Hengli Highpressure Oil
Cylinder Co will raise 2.4 billion yuan ($376 million) from an
initial public offering in Shanghai after pricing its shares at
the top of a narrow range as China's key stock index hovers near
a 31-month low.
The maker of oil cylinders joins other companies including
New China Life Insurance Co, Shaanxi Coal Industry Co and China
Communications Construction Co in racing to complete
their IPOs before the end of the year.
Jiangsu Hengli will sell 105 million shares at 23 yuan a
share, translating to 42.59 times 2010 earnings, the company
said in a statement to the Shanghai Stock Exchange on Thursday.
The Shanghai Composite Index ended down 1.9 percent
at 2,331.4 points on Thursday, slumping to a 31-month low. The
index has fallen about 17 percent so far this year.
China's IPO market shrank 37 percent in the first three
quarters of the year, Thomson Reuters data showed, as companies
delayed or downsized their IPO plans as a deepening debt crisis
in Europe rattled global stock markets.
Jiangsu Hengli plans to spend 1.02 billion yuan from the IPO
proceeds on capacity expansion and the construction of a
research and development facility, it said in its IPO
prospectus.
Ping An Securities is lead underwriter of the deal.
($1 = 6.378 Chinese Yuan)
(Reporting by Soo Ai Peng; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)