SHANGHAI Nov 30 Shares of Jiangsu Phoenix Publishing & Media Corp Ltd opened up 37 percent on its Shanghai debut on Wednesday on pent up investor demand for new listings.

Jiangsu Phoenix, one of the country's biggest publishers, raised $705 million through its initial public offering, much more than it had initially planned.

Its shares opened at 12.03 yuan a share, up 36.7 percent compared to the IPO price of 8.8 yuan.

Jiangsu Phoenix had said in its draft prospectus it planned 2.76 billion yuan ($434.2 million) to fund an expansion of its sales network, book publishing and e-commerce operations. (Reporting by Melanie Lee; Editing by Kazunori Takada)