Nov 12 Jiangsu Zhongnan Construction Group Co Ltd

* Says wins land auction in Jiangsu's Taixing city for 1.814 billion yuan ($297.80 million)

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/zud64v

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.0913 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong Newsroom; Editing by James Pomfret)