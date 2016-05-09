BRIEF-Shenzhen CAU Technology sees FY 2017 Q1 net loss to be 1 mln yuan to 3 mln yuan
* Sees FY 2017 Q1 net loss to be 1 million yuan to 3 million yuan
May 9 Jiangxi Boya Bio-pharmaceutical :
* Says it to pay cash dividend of 2 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 12 for 2015
* Says its shares will be traded ex-dividend on May 13 and the dividend will be paid on May 13
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/yBMC
