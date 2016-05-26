UPDATE 3-Chilean workers vote to strike at world no.1 copper mine
* BHP says wants to keep door open to talk (Adds comment from BHP Billiton)
SHANGHAI May 26 China should prevent excess imports of copper to offset output cuts by domestic smelters, a senior executive at Jiangxi Copper said on Thursday.
Wu Yuneng, vice-president of China's top producer of the metal, also told a conference in Shanghai that banks should not lend to inefficient companies suffering overcapacity. (Reporting by Ruby Lian and Brenda Goh; Editing by Ed Davies)
KINSHASA, Feb 2 The dates below the framed black-and-white photograph of Etienne Tshisekedi in the reception hall of the prime minister's offices in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital, Kinshasa, testify to a fraught and complicated relationship with power.
KINSHASA, Feb 1 Democratic Republic of Congo's veteran opposition leader, Etienne Tshisekedi, has died in Brussels aged 84, his party said on Wednesday.