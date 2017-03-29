SINGAPORE, March 29 Jiangxi Copper Co Ltd
, China's biggest integrated copper
producer, posted on Wednesday its first rise in annual net
profit in five years, helped by cost controls and higher metal
prices.
Jiangxi Copper's net profit rose 23.6 percent to 787.5
million yuan ($114.34 million) in 2016, it said in a filing to
the Shanghai stock exchange. The last time the producer recorded
a net profit rise was in 2011, according to company data on
Eikon.
"Even though non-ferrous metal prices were increasing
steadily, there were still challenges in the market," Jiangxi
Copper said. "However, we implemented a series of effective
measures to resolve the issues to achieve our operational
targets."
China's non-ferrous metals producers have been reporting
better financial results in 2016, helped by recovering global
prices, which rose by around 18 percent during the year,
and the country's increase in infrastructure building.
This week, Yunnan Copper Co Ltd posted a 683.8
percent rise in 2016 net profit, mainly helped by cost cuts and
increasing output.
($1 = 6.8875 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee in Singapore and Twinnie Siu in
Hong Kong; Editing by Mark Potter)