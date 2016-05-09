BRIEF-Jiangsu Sihuan Bioengineering sees Q1 2017 net profit to be about 14 mln yuan
* Sees net profit for Q1 2017 to be about 14 million yuan, compared to net loss of the same period in 2016 (955,200 million yuan)
May 9 Jianmin Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd,:
* Says it obtains drug clinical trial approval from China Food and Drug Administration, for Ambroxol Hydrochloride solution (standard:2ml and 15ml)
Source text in Chinese: dwz.cn/3jgBcS
* Sees FY 2017 Q1 net loss to be 1 million yuan to 3 million yuan