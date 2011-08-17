* Judge upholds Winifred Jiau's conviction

* Convicted of insider trading charges in June

* Sentencing set for Sept. 21

By Andrew Longstreth

NEW YORK, Aug 17 A former technology company consultant has lost her bid to set aside her conviction after she was found guilty of insider trading charges in June.

U.S. District Court Judge Jed Rakoff in Manhattan denied on Wednesday Winifred Jiau's request for a judgment of acquittal or a new trial.

Taiwan-born Jiau, a former consultant for California expert-networking firm Primary Global Research, was convicted of securities fraud and conspiracy by a Manhattan federal jury.

Jiau's trial was the first stemming from the government's investigation involving expert-networking firms, which match money managers and industry experts. The probe has resulted in charges against more than a dozen individuals.

Federal prosecutors said Jiau obtained inside information from employees at Marvell Technology Group Ltd (MRVL.O) and Nvidia Corp (NVDA.O) and provided it to hedge funds in exchange for money.

In court papers last month, Jiau's lawyers argued the government failed to prove her guilty of securities fraud beyond a reasonable doubt. In particular, they said the government failed to show that one of the hedge fund managers Jiau allegedly tipped actually traded on inside information she provided him.

The government responded in part that Jiau argument's ignored "critical evidence at trial."

Joanna Hendon, a lawyer for Jiau, did not return a call seeking comment.

The case is USA v Winifred Jiau et al, U.S. District Court for the Southern Distrit of New York, No. 11-00161 (Reporting by Andrew Longstreth; editing by Andre Grenon)