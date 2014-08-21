Aug 21 Shenzhen Jiawei Photovoltaic Lighting Co ltd

* Says plans to acquire Jiangsu-based new energy firm for about 1.8 billion yuan (292.64 million US dollar) via cash, share issue

* Says plans to raise up to 600 million yuan in private placement of shares

* Says shares to resume trading on August 22

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1ljfYn3; bit.ly/1oUDmrx

Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1510 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)