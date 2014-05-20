BRIEF-VWR acquires EPL Archives
* VWR Corp - financial details of this acquisition remain confidential
May 20 Jilin Aodong Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd
* Says plans to invest 449.3 million yuan ($72.03 million) to subscribe to Jilin Yatai's private placement of shares
* OPKO receives FDA orphan drug status for its new oligonucleotide to treat genetic neurological disorder
* Bioclin Therapeutics Inc raises $30 million in series B financing led by Sofinnova ventures and Ysios Capital