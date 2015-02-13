BRIEF-Stephen Brown notifies intention to resign as chief financial officer of STAAR Surgical
* Stephen Brown notified co of his intention to resign as vice president and chief financial officer
Feb 13 Jilin Aodong Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd
* Says preliminary 2014 net profit up 33.6 percent y/y at 1.4 billion yuan ($224.36 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1vpLxuK
($1 = 6.2400 Chinese yuan renminbi)
* U.S. Food and Drug Administration accepts for priority review Bristol-Myers Squibb's application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in previously treated DMMR or MSI-H metastatic colorectal cancer
* Landec Corporation reports third quarter and first nine months fiscal 2017 results