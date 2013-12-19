UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 19 Jilin Chemical Fibre Co Ltd
* Says plans to issue up to 233.3 million shares at 3 yuan per share in private placement
* Says raising funds to improve company's finances amid sluggish domestic textile industry
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/wet55v
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources