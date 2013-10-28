BRIEF-Atrion on Feb. 28, Co entered into credit agreement with Wells Fargo Bank, National Association as lender
* Atrion - on february 28, 2017, co entered into credit agreement with wells fargo bank, national association, as lender
Oct 28 Jilin Aodong Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd
* Says Q3 net profit up 138 percent y/y at 274 million yuan ($45 million)
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/nax24v
($1 = 6.0840 Chinese yuan)
* Amgen presents new data from phase 3 xgeva® (denosumab) study in multiple myeloma patients at the 16th international myeloma workshop
* Immunogen Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $200 million – sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: