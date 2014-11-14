Nov 14 Jimmy Choo Plc :
* Exercise of the over-allotment option
* Over-Allotment shares will be sold at offer price of 140
pence per share
* Merrill Lynch International, as stabilising manager, has
today exercised over-allotment option granted by JAB Luxury in
respect of 9,640,345 ordinary shares
* Co did not participate in over-allotment option
* Including exercise of over-allotment option, total size of
global offer was 110,564,019 ordinary shares, in total
representing 28.4 pct of 389,737,588 ordinary shares of co
