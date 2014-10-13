LONDON Oct 13 Luxury shoe maker Jimmy Choo has narrowed the price range on its London listing to 140-160 pence a share, the lower end of its original guidance, two sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The new price range values the firm at up to 624 million pounds ($1 billion). Jimmy Choo had originally set a price guidance of 140-180 pence a share. Books are covered throughout the new range, the sources said. ($1 = 0.6209 British Pounds) (Reporting By Freya Berry; editing by Pamela Barbaglia)