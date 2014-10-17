* Stock holds firm against troubled markets
By Freya Berry
LONDON, Oct 17 Jimmy Choo inched higher
on its London stock market debut, watched closely by even the
least fashion-conscious of bankers after a flurry of cancelled
listings across Europe.
The luxury shoemaker's stock market performance is viewed by
many as a test of whether upcoming offerings can withstand the
economic weakness and attendant market turbulence that prompted
France's Spie and Italy's Intercos to pull their proposed
listings last week, with Richard Branson's Virgin Money
following suit on
Friday.
"All transactions are on a daily watch," one senior banker
involved in new share issues said.
Shares in the brand opened at 141 pence when conditional
trading began on the London Stock Exchange on Friday, up 0.7
percent on the 140 pence offer price.
Owner JAB Luxury had priced the offering of 25.9 percent of
the business at the bottom of the original price range of
between 140 and 180 pence a share, valuing the company at 545.6
million pounds ($876.5 million).
Jimmy Choo is in one of the strongest segments of the luxury
goods industry, prompting Singaporean sovereign wealth fund GIC
to take a 4.6 percent stake.
"If Burberry can build a 2 billion pound luxury lifestyle
brand on the back of a trench coat, no one should bet against
Jimmy Choo doing the same on the heel of a stiletto," said Fflur
Roberts, Head of Luxury Goods at consumer markets researcher
Euromonitor International.
However, its growth potential has been presented to
investors as hinging partly on expansion in China, where rivals
Prada and LVMH have been hit by weakening
demand in recent months.
Such concerns over global growth, including a string of weak
German data, have dragged down equity markets in recent weeks,
with the FTSEurofirst 300 index down 10.5 percent since
its Sept. 19 peak.
Among the listings candidates to have taken fright is
British bank Aldermore, which was also supposed to start trading
in London on Friday but withdrew after failing to cover the
books.
'UNRECEPTIVE MARKET'
The recent turmoil has deterred investors from putting money
into untried stocks, forcing many companies to consider delaying
their flotations until next year.
"Investors are very focused on the outlook for growth,
particularly in Europe," said Marcus le Grice, of listings
advisory firm STJ.
"We see in these periods of volatility that many issuers are
taking sensible decisions not to try to force their way into an
unreceptive equity market."
Automotive dealer British Car Auctions and Spanish airports
operator Aena have also declared their intention to seek
listings, but a number of other deals slated for this year could
be postponed.
Blackstone's Dutch corporate services firm Intertrust,
Carlyle's British dentistry chain Integrated Dental Holdings
, Eurazeo's French linen provider Elis and Scout24,
a German online classifieds group owned by Blackstone and
Hellman & Friedman, now look more likely to go to market in
2015, several sources familiar with the deals have said.
Germany's Hella and Tele Columbus could also
push back their listings.
" depends on whether this is a correction or the start
of a longer bear market, and I don't think anyone knows that
yet," said Chris Searle, Capital Markets partner at business
advisory firm BDO.
"Fear and greed rule the markets, and right now we're in a
period of fear."
By 1135 GMT Jimmy Choo shares were up 0.35 percent.
($1 = 0.6225 British Pounds)
(Additional reporting by Sophie Sassard and Victoria Bryan;
Editing by David Goodman)