LONDON Aug 28 Luxury shoe maker Jimmy Choo
said like-for-like sales rose 3.3 percent in the first
half of the year, against what it called a challenging and
uncertain backdrop.
Jimmy Choo said on Friday that sales benefited from its
growing exposure to Asia and it expected to start seeing the
impact of a shop renovation and new store opening plan come
through in the second half of the year.
Over the first six months of the year, the company's
adjusted core earnings (EBITDA) grew 0.5 percent to 27.7 million
pounds ($42.7 million) on total revenue which was 6.5 percent
higher at 158.5 million pounds.
The company, which listed on the London Stock Exchange last
October, said the strength of its brand gave it confidence
despite a lower growth environment for luxury goods.
($1 = 0.6483 pounds)
