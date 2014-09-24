Sept 24 Sandwich restaurant chain Jimmy John's
said there was a potential security breach involving customers'
credit and debit card data at 216 of its stores and franchised
locations on July 30.
An intruder stole log-in credentials from the company's
vendor and used the credentials to remotely access the
point-of-sale systems at some corporate and franchised locations
between June 16 and Sept. 5, the company said.
The chain is the latest victim in a series of security
breaches among retailers such as Target Corp, Michaels
Stores Inc and Neiman Marcus.
Home Depot Inc said last week some 56 million payment
cards were likely compromised in a cyberattack at its stores,
suggesting the hacking attack at the home improvement chain was
larger than the breach at Target Corp.
More than 12 of the affected Jimmy John's stores are in
Chicago area, according to a list disclosed by the company.
The breach has been contained and customers can use their
cards at its stores, the privately held company said.
Jimmy John's said it has hired forensic experts to assist
with its investigation.
"Cards impacted by this event appear to be those swiped at
the stores, and did not include those cards entered manually or
online," Jimmy John's said on Wednesday.
The Champaign, Illinois-based company said stolen
information may include the card number and in some cases the
cardholder's name, verification code, and/or the card's
expiration date.
