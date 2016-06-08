June 8 The attorney general of Illinois on
Wednesday filed a lawsuit claiming fast-food franchise Jimmy
John's unlawfully requires its low-wage workers to sign
agreements barring them from working at other sandwich shops in
wide swaths of the country.
In the lawsuit filed in Cook County Circuit Court, Attorney
General Lisa Madigan said the use by Jimmy John's Enterprises
LLC and Jimmy John's Franchise LLC of the non-compete agreements
is both illegal and "unconscionable."
"By locking low-wage workers into their jobs and prohibiting
them from seeking better paying jobs elsewhere, the companies
have no reason to increase their wages or benefits," Madigan
said in a statement.
According to the lawsuit, Jimmy John's has "no legitimate
business interest" to warrant the non-compete agreements on shop
employees and assistant managers.
Jimmy John's, which is based in Illinois, did not
immediately return a request for comment. The company has 274
stores in Illinois and more than 2,000 nationwide, according to
the lawsuit.
Requiring white-collar workers to sign non-compete
agreements is not unusual, and frequent legal battles over the
validity of such agreements focus on the length of time they are
in effect and their geographical limits. But the pacts are
almost unheard of in fast-food and other service industries.
The Jimmy John's agreement prohibits workers during their
employment and for two years afterward from working at any other
business that sells "submarine, hero-type, deli-style, pita,
and/or wrapped or rolled sandwiches rolled sandwiches" within
two miles of any Jimmy John's shop in the United States,
according to the lawsuit. An agreement in effect from 2007 to
2012 extended the bar to three miles.
Democrats in the U.S. Congress in 2014 asked the U.S.
Department of Labor and other agencies to investigate Jimmy
John's non-compete agreements. Months later, New York Attorney
General Eric Schneiderman said his office had requested
information from Jimmy John's and a number of its New York
franchises on the agreements, but he has not announced any
action.
The Illinois lawsuit seeks a court order that the agreements
are unenforceable and void. Madigan said in a statement that her
office is investigating other companies that require employees
to sign similar agreements.
The case is the People v. Jimmy John's Franchises LLC,
Circuit Court of Cook County, Illinois, No. 2016-CH-07746.
(Reporting by Daniel Wiessner in Albany, New York; Editing by
Alexia Garamfalvi and Leslie Adler)