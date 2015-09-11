HONG KONG, Sept 11 Jinchuan Group Co. Ltd, China's top nickel producer and third-biggest copper producer by capacity, has cut production of the two metals since Tuesday because of problems in a sulphur facility, the company said on Friday.

Jinchuan announced the cut at its operations in the northwestern province of Gansu in a one-line statement posted on its website on Friday.

The sulphur facility is commonly used to collect emissions produced from smelting raw material concentrates.

Executives at Jinchuan were not immediately available for comment.

Nickel prices on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 2 percent on Friday, mainly because of the Jinchuan cut, said Xu Hongping, an analyst at China Merchants Futures.

Jinchuan had been conducting maintenance at its Gansu nickel and copper facilities, said Xu, adding that the maintenance was set to reduce nickel supply by 3,000-4,000 tonnes.

But the sulphur announcement had raised concerns in the market that the planned maintenance could be extended, she said.

Jinchuan has an annual capacity of 150,000 tonnes of nickel and about 600,000 tonnes of copper in Gansu.

A trader at an international trading house said Jinchuan had not asked the firm to delay contracted raw material copper concentrate imports to the Chinese smelter.

