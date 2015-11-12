(Corrects acronym to JCI from JGI throughout)

MELBOURNE Nov 12 A Hong Kong-based unit of China's Jinchuan Group is hunting globally for quality copper and nickel assets, leveraging its access to capital at a time when Western rivals are finding it hard to secure finance, its chief executive said.

"People are running out of money. Whether it's their balance sheets or they just can't fund their operations, or their projects," Peter Albert, CEO of Jinchuan Group International Resources, told Reuters on Thursday.

"Companies like ours, who do have access to capital, it's an opportunity for us."

Jinchuan International (JCI) is a unit of state-owned Jinchuan Resources, China's biggest nickel producer and a major copper producer. China has urged its huge SOES to expand overseas for growth to combat struggling activity at home.

"Because it's China Inc, financing is available. And it is available on competitive, if I might say, attractive terms for the right projects," Albert, who was appointed CEO in July, said on the sidelines of a mining conference.

"It puts us in a very competitive position."

JCI already operates two mines in the central African copperbelt, the Ruashi copper and cobalt mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and the Chibuluma copper mine in Zambia. Its Kisenda copper mine is still under construction.

In Africa, it has its eyes on Botswana, because of the potential of the Kalahari copper belt and the country's strong governance. It's also looking to expand its footprint in DRC and Zambia.

"We have identified a couple of opportunites there (Botswana). We know it is good place to work and the policy and licensing is straight forward," Albert said.

"Our focus is in the industrial base metals space, especially in copper and nickel."

Rather than greenfields or exploration plays, JCI is eyeing early stage projects that have finished feasibility and may be in the initial stages of construction, or high value projects already in production with good asset grades.

In Asia, Albert said Indonesia and Papua New Guinea offered the most potential based on geology and working with government.

The prolonged downturn in copper and nickel prices had pushed JCI to seek efficiencies, he said, but the company's focus was on securing raw materials to support China's long-term urbanisation.

"We're looking and we're interested. We're being careful, but there is an opportunity in the marketplace today and probably for 18-24 months from now."

(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Richard Pullin)