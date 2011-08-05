NEW DELHI Aug 5 India's Jindal Steel and Power Ltd has not bid for Australian coal explorer Bandanna Energy's assets as it did not suit the steelmaker's interests, a top executive said.

"We have not bid. The deadline has lapsed," Sushil Maroo, director and group CFO, told Reuters on Friday by telephone, saying the proposal did not suit its interest.

He did not elaborate.

Last month, coal explorer Bandanna asked potential bidders to provide binding offers after shortlisting parties as part of a strategic review. The proposed bids include individual project assets and corporate-based transactions.

Last week, Jindal Steel had said it would make a final bid for Bandanna.

State-run NTPC Ltd , India's largest power utility, also said on Monday it wouldn't bid for Bandanna Energy's assets as the price was not "viable". (Reporting by Sanjeev Choudhary; editing by Malini Menon)