By Sanjeev Choudhary
NEW DELHI Aug 5 India's Jindal Steel and Power
Ltd has not bid for Australian coal explorer Bandanna
Energy's assets as it did not suit the steelmaker's
interests, a top executive said.
Last month, Bandanna had asked potential bidders to provide
binding offers after shortlisting parties, including individual
project assets and corporate-based transactions, as part of a
strategic review.
"We have not bid. The deadline has lapsed," Sushil Maroo,
director and group CFO, told Reuters on Friday by telephone,
saying the proposal did not suit its interest. He did not
elaborate.
Last week, Jindal Steel had said it would make a final bid
for Bandanna.
State-run NTPC Ltd , India's largest power utility,
also said on Monday it won't bid for Bandanna Energy's
assets as the price was not "viable".
India's Aditya Birla Group, JSW Steel , Jindal
Steel & Power and China's Citic Resources were among
those interested in Bandanna assets, sources had told Reuters in
May.
TIES UP WITH RIO TINTO
Separately, Jindal Steel on Friday said it has signed an
agreement with Australian miner Rio Tinto to jointly
develop and market a high-intensity smelting technology, and
share royalties from its use.
High-intensity smelting is the world's first commercial
direct smelting process for making iron straight from the ore,
the company said in a statement.
The tie-up will result in relocation of the existing Kwinana
high-intensity smelting plant in Australia, majority owned by
Rio Tinto, to Jindal's facility in eastern Indian Orissa state,
Maroo said, without specifying the costs involved.
Jindal Steel will fully own the relocated plant, the company
said in a statement.
Jindal Steel, valued at $11.5 billion, ended 1.23 percent
down on Friday in a Mumbai market that was down 2.26 percent.
(Reporting by Sanjeev Choudhary; editing by Malini Menon)