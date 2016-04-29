MUMBAI, April 29 An Indian court on Friday
ordered businessman Naveen Jindal to face trial on charges of
criminal conspiracy over an alleged scam involving government
allocations of coalfields.
Naveen Jindal is chairman of Jindal Steel and Power
which said in a statement it denied any wrongdoing by
the company or its management, adding the coal block allocation
to the company had been made on merit.
The special court -- which was set up to hear cases related
to the alleged scam -- will specify charges against Jindal on
May 11, it said in an order seen by Reuters.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which
investigates corruption in India, declined to comment.
India's federal police have been investigating suspected
collusion between government officials and private companies in
under-priced sales of coalfields, which the state auditor said
in 2012 might have cost India some $33 billion in lost revenue.
In 2014, the Supreme Court of India revoked the allocation
of more than 200 coal blocks which were sold by the government.
Jindal Steel and Power's stock closed 6.6 percent lower
following news of the court order, after falling by as much 10
percent in a Mumbai market that was little changed on Friday.
The company, which is looking to sell assets to pare its $7
billion debts, has been in talks to sell a power plant in
eastern India to JSW Energy Ltd, run by Naveen's elder
brother Sajjan Jindal.
($1 = 66.5175 Indian rupees)
