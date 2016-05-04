* CEO says to close $976 mln power deal well before deadline
* Steel, mining asset sale talks on with resource companies
* Expects to turn profitable by Jan-March quarter, 2017
By Krishna N. Das
NEW DELHI, May 4 India's Jindal Steel and Power
is in advanced talks with some resources firms to sell
more steel and mining assets, its CEO told Reuters, adding the
company hopes to close a $976 million power plant deal well
before a mid-2018 deadline.
The New Delhi-based company, one of the most heavily
indebted Indian firms, agreed on Tuesday to sell a 1,000
megawatt power plant to billionaire Sajjan Jindal's JSW Energy
for up to 65 billion rupees ($976.21
million).
Jindal Steel, majority owned by Sajjan's brother Naveen, is
under pressure from lenders like State Bank of India to
raise more money to repay loans.
Indian banks are saddled with a corporate bad debt mountain
of about $121 billion, hurting their ability to extend fresh
loans critical to boosting the economy.
Jindal Steel Chief Executive Ravi Uppal said the power plant
deal would close much earlier than the deadline.
"As soon as we are able to secure (power purchase agreements
for the plant) then we can close the deal," he said.
With government steps to revive state power companies, it
would be a different power market in six months and distribution
companies would start to buy, he said. "There is a lot of latent
demand, we need to channel it," he said.
Uppal said the company was working to sell more assets in
India and abroad to cut its March-end debt of around 460 billion
rupees ($6.91 billion), or more than seven times its market
capitalisation.
The company has so far managed to meet its debt-related
payments of around 7.70 billion rupees ($115.72 million) per
quarter, he said.
"Obviously banks would like to see more liquidity raised so
this (deal) is in alignment with that," Uppal said. "We are in
very advanced stage of talks to sell some more assets. Very
difficult to tell but could happen very soon, take a few months
- I don't want to look desperate."
Apart from steel and power plants in India, the company has
a steel plant in Oman and coal mines in Australia, Mozambique
and South Africa.
Uppal also said the company, which on Wednesday reported its
seventh straight quarterly loss, will turn profitable in the
fourth quarter ending March 31, 2017 as it expects to sell 35-40
percent more steel this fiscal year and prices to improve.
Though Jindal Steel has agreed to sell the power plant to
JSW in the eastern city of Chattisgarh, it will continue to
expand the business beyond generation by moving into
transmission, distribution and renewable energy when there is
any opportunity.
"In the short run we need liquidity, we need more working
capital support," he said. "We have to make sure our operations
don't suffer for any reason, that's why we decided to sell the
plant while keeping rest of the power as it is."
An Indian court last Friday ordered Naveen Jindal to face
trial on charges of criminal conspiracy over an alleged scam
involving government allocations of coalfields. Jindal Steel
denies wrongdoing by the company or its management.
($1 = 66.5375 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Krishna N. Das, editing by Louise Heavens and
Adrian Croft)