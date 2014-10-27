(Adds details, background on separate preliminary enquiry)
MUMBAI Oct 27 India's Jindal Steel and Power
Ltd said on Monday the Indian federal police were
investigating the granting of a coal mining licence block to the
company.
The company's statement late on Monday was in response to
media reports that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) was
investigating accusations that it paid bribes to secure coal
blocks.
Jindal said the CBI had filed a first information report
against the company in connection with the allotment of a coal
block in the central Indian state of Chhattisgarh.
The company, led by billionaire and former member of
parliament Naveen Jindal, has been hit by the new government's
reforms of the national coalmining industry.
Its shares have lost more more than quarter of their value
since the country's top court last month revoked most of the
coal mining licences allocated by the government over the past
two decades.
Adding to the company's troubles, the CBI has issued a
preliminary enquiry into irregularities in forest clearances
related to an iron ore mine in the eastern state of Jharkhand, a
CBI spokeswoman said.
"We have only come to know of the preliminary enquiry
through media reports. JSPL reiterates that we have always
co-operated with the investigative agencies and will respond
when we receive these queries from the investigative
authorities," the company said in an emailed statement.
(Reporting by Aman Shah in Mumbai; Editing by David Holmes and
Greg Mahlich)