MUMBAI, March 23 Shares in India's Jindal Steel
and Power Ltd were heading towards their biggest daily
loss in almost two years on Monday, hit by concerns over the
company's ability to feed its power plants after the rejection
of its bids for three coal mines auctioned by the government.
Stocks of the company, controlled by former lawmaker Naveen
Jindal, fell as much as 14.9 percent before paring some losses
to trade down 8.66 percent around noon on Monday, while the
benchmark index was up 0.14 percent.
Separately on Monday, a company source told Reuters that
Jindal Steel, which said it was "puzzled" by the government's
decision over the weekend to reject the bids, will take the
government to court over the cancellations.
The absence of coal blocks for the company's power business
leaves its 3.4 gigawatt (GW) of capacity near-stranded with
linkage of only 1.2 GW in place, analysts at brokerage Kotak
Institutional Equities said in a report to clients.
"Limited linkage and the absence of captive coal blocks
would make imports an expensive and logistically difficult
choice for fuel," the report added.
The loss of the coal mines will have an adverse impact on
the load factor of Jindal Steel's power plants in Chhattisgarh
state where the mines in question are located, chief executive
Ravi Uppal said in a television interview.
"The present government is working so hard to see all the
stalled projects become functional. Here we have a project which
is functioning and I see no reason that anything should be done
which will cause a functioning project to become a stalled
project," Uppal told ET Now news channel.
India rejected winning bids for four of 33 coal mines put up
for auction in the past two months, after the country's coal
ministry had examined nine blocks whose surprise low bids
prompted the designation "outliers".
The move to re-examine "price discrepancies" drew criticism
from industry watchers, with some experts saying reassessing the
auctions after the posting of the highest bids sends the wrong
signal to the market ahead of more auctions.
"Unfair to even suggest that the bids were low, infact the
bids were substantially above the base prices set by the
government," chairman Naveen Jindal said in a Twitter post on
Saturday.
