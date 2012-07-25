UPDATE 1-Saipem stays glum on year ahead
MILAN, Feb 23 Italian oil services group Saipem does not see any recovery for the industry this year in spite of higher crude prices, with oil companies continuing to delay projects.
MUMBAI, July 25 Jindal Power Ltd, a unit of Jindal Steel & Power Ltd, plans to raise 5 billion rupees ($89 million) through bonds, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said on Wednesday.
The firm will issue 2-year bonds, with a put/call option at the end of six months, at 10 percent, said the source.
HDFC Bank is one of the arrangers to the deal, the source said. ($1 = 56.1650 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 23 The government of Alberta, Canada's crude-producing province, kept its 2016-17 budget deficit forecast steady on Thursday in a third-quarter fiscal update, and said the province's battered economy was turning a corner after a prolonged downturn.
NEW YORK, Feb 23 U.S. crude oil stockpiles rose last week for a seventh straight week but less than forecast, while gasoline inventories fell far more than expected as refineries cut output, the Energy Information Administration said on Thursday.