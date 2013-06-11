NEW DELHI, June 11 India's Jindal Steel and
Power Ltd said on Tuesday it was committed to fully
cooperating with federal police, after the Central Bureau of
Investigation registered a case against the company over coal
block allocations.
"JSPL, as a law abiding company, is governed by a strong
ethical code of conduct," said Manu Kapoor, Jindal Steel's head
of external affairs. "This is an ongoing CBI investigation into
coal block allocation. At this stage of investigation, JSPL is
committed to fully cooperate with CBI."
The CBI, India's equivalent of the U.S. Federal Bureau of
Investigations, is investigating alleged irregularities in the
awarding of coal mining rights potentially worth billions of
dollars to private companies.
(Reporting by Krishna Das; Editing by Edmund Klamann)