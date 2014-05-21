Russian cenbank sees no additional risks due to U.S. rate hike
MOSCOW, March 16 Russia's central bank said on Thursday it did not see additional risks after the United States Federal Reserve hiked its interest rate a day earlier.
May 21 Shanghai Jinfeng Investment Co Ltd
* Says greenland group gets regulatory approval to issue up to 2 billion yuan ($320.60 million) bonds
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/gad59v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2384 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
MOSCOW, March 16 Russia's central bank said on Thursday it did not see additional risks after the United States Federal Reserve hiked its interest rate a day earlier.
* HelloFresh seen as IPO candidate (Adds confirmation, context)
* Shares drop 2.5 pct (Adds comments from conference call, background, updates shares)