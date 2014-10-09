BRIEF-Open Finance FY 2016 net result swings to loss of 23.9 mln zlotys
* Reported FY 2016 revenue of 317.8 million zlotys ($78.45 million) versus 324.1 million zlotys a year ago
Oct 9 Shanghai Jinfeng Investment Co Ltd
* Says unit buys 87 percent stake in a property firm for 478.95 million yuan (78.12 million US dollar)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1sgAdE8
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1308 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Reported FY 2016 revenue of 317.8 million zlotys ($78.45 million) versus 324.1 million zlotys a year ago
* Signs deal to sell 72.92 percent stake in Insha'a Holding for 10 million dinars
* Tucker to retire from AIA in Sept., joining HSBC as chairman