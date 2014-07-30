Smart condo conundrum: Talk to appliances, or text them?
* 24.5 mln voice-first devices to ship this yr, vs 6.5 mln in 2016
July 30 Shanghai Jinfeng Investment Co Ltd
* Says expects H1 net loss at about 230 million yuan(37.27 million US dollar) versus net profit of 27.1 million yuan previous year
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1xy1uzq
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1712 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* 24.5 mln voice-first devices to ship this yr, vs 6.5 mln in 2016
* Beijing new power, a unit, first entered into agreements with lifeng no.1, lifeng no.2, transferees a, transferees b, transferees c and transferees d
* HSBC appoints Mark Tucker to succeed Douglas Flint as group chairman