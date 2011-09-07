HONG KONG, Sept 7 Jingdong Mall, a Chinese online business-to-consumer retailer, is set to choose investment bankers for a proposed initial public offering in the United States, which could raise $4-5 billion, IFR reported on Wednesday.

The company is scheduled to hold a beauty contest next week in Beijing and the deal is preliminarily set to arrive in the first half of 2012, it quoted unidentified sources as saying.

One of the sources said the fundraising size could even exceed $5 billion, depending on its final timing. (Reporting by Fiona Lau; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)