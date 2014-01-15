PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 16
March 16 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
HONG KONG Jan 15 Chinese online retailer 360Buy Jingdong Inc is planning to raise about $2 billion in an initial public offering (IPO) in the second half of this year, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.
Jingdong, backed by billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, is working with Bank of America Corp and UBS AG , the report said, citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter.
The company is leaning toward a U.S. listing, though Hong Kong is also being considered as a destination, the report added.
"The company doesn't comment on market rumours," a Jingdong spokesman told Reuters.
In September 2011, IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, said Jingdong was planning to raise $4-$5 billion through an IPO in the United States.
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, China's biggest e-commerce company, is also widely expected to launch an IPO this year, though it is yet to hire banks, or decide on a venue or timing of the deal.
Jingdong wants to avoid listing at the same time as a potential IPO of Alibaba, Bloomberg said.
March 16 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
WASHINGTON, March 15 Wednesday's indictments in the United States of four people in a 2014 cyber attack on Yahoo Inc provides the clearest details yet on what some U.S. officials say is a symbiotic relationship between Moscow's security services and private Russian hackers.
March 15 U.S. President Donald Trump used his barnstorming strategy on Wednesday to try to build momentum for his first legislative initiative, a healthcare overhaul, by holding a massive rally in Nashville, Tennessee, reminiscent of his campaign events.