MOVES-Marketaxess names Christophe Roupie head of Europe, Asia
Feb 27 U.S. financial information provider Marketaxess Holdings Inc said on Monday it would appoint Christophe Roupie as head of Europe and Asia for its Europe and Trax divisions.
HONG KONG Feb 21 Jingdong Mall, dubbed China's Amazon.com, plans to apply for a Nasdaq listing in March at the earliest after the Chinese online retailer delayed its plans to proceed with an initial public offering late last year amid weak sentiment, the South China Morning Post reported on Tuesday.
Jingdong, which runs 360buy.com, has been working closely with investment banks including Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley to prepare for its IPO on Nasdaq, while Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Deutsche Bank were also likely to be involved in the deal, the newspaper said citing sources.
Jingdong, which planned to raise up to $5 billion, may have to trim the IPO size to $2-3 billion as investors remain cautious, but no final decision has yet been made, the paper cited sources as saying. It gave no further listing details.
Established in 2004, Jingdong is China's second-largest online retailer behind Alibaba Group's Taobao, according to the latest Analysys International research.
While China's e-commerce market is growing alongside its middle class, making it an attractive business opportunity, the market is highly fragmented and competitive. Jingdong competes not only with Taobao Mall, but also with E-Commerce China Dangdang Inc.
Jingdong Mall is planning to launch an online hotel booking business soon, as part of the firm's rapid expansion, according to a mainland media report in February.
The Chinese online retailer had said last October that it was planning to hire 20,000 staff in 2012 to support the firm's rapid expansion. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
Feb 27 U.S. financial information provider Marketaxess Holdings Inc said on Monday it would appoint Christophe Roupie as head of Europe and Asia for its Europe and Trax divisions.
HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Feb 27 Shareholders are pressuring miner Freeport-McMoRan Inc to stand up to the Indonesian government over changes the southeast Asian country wants to make in the U.S. miner's contract, Freeport's chief executive officer said on Monday.
BERLIN/HAMBURG, Feb 27 Shipping finance provider HSH Nordbank has attracted a handful of potential bidders by a Monday deadline for indicative offers, several people familiar with the matter said.