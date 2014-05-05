BRIEF-PetLife supersedes expectations to acquire Dr. Geoff's real food for pets
* PetLife supersedes expectations for the acquisition of Dr. Geoff's real food for pets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 5 Nantong Jinghua Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says gets government approval to issue 60 million shares in private placement
* Says shares to resume trading on May 5 at 1 pm local time (0500 GMT)
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/raq98v
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* PetLife supersedes expectations for the acquisition of Dr. Geoff's real food for pets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Actinium announces receipt of positive scientific advice from the European Medicines Agency for Iomab-B
* Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc - trial results to date continue to indicate a positive safety profile for AST-OPC1