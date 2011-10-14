SHANGHAI Oct 14 Chinese retailer Beijing Jingkelong Group has had its plan for a listing in Shanghai rejected by the country's securities regulator, the company said on Friday.

Jingkelong was planning to issue up to 120 million shares to raise 896 million yuan ($141 million) for expansion in the Shanghai initial public offering.

"The Public Offering Review Committee of CSRC (China Securities Regulatory Commission) did not approve the application for the A Share Issue of the Company at the meeting held on 14 October 2011," Jingkelong said in a statement to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

"The Company will use its internal resources or other means to finance the projects proposed to be financed by the proceeds from A Share Issue," Jingkelong said.

Sources told Reuters in July the CSRC had tightened its IPO approval requirements in some industries seen as having high risks of financial irregularities, including restaurants and chain stores.

While there was no clear signal from Beijing on the reason behind the changes, at least some of the steps appear to have happened in the wake of accounting scandals among some Chinese companies listed overseas earlier this year. (Reporting by Melanie Lee; Editing by Jason Subler)