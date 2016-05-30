May 30 JinJian Cereals Industry Co., Ltd. :

* Says it will set up a new JV in Chongqing, with two companies

* Says the JV will be engaged in the provision of cereal products, and have a registered capital of 80 million yuan

* Says company will hold 51 percent stake (40.8 million yuan) in the JV

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/bWlOeA

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)