June 13 Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels Development Co Ltd

* Says plans to raise up to 3.04 billion yuan ($489.61 million) via private placement of shares

* Says shares to resume trading on June 16

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/sez99v; link.reuters.com/tez99v

