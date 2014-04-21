Exxon eyes sale of Italian service stations -sources
LONDON, March 17 Exxon Mobil is seeking to sell half of its 2,500 petrol stations in Italy for up to 500 million euros ($537 million), several sources close to the process said.
April 21 Jinke Property Group Co Ltd
* Says 2013 net profit down 23.1 percent y/y at 984.1 million yuan ($158.03 million)
* Says beijing unit acquires a land site worth 2.36 billion yuan
* Says plans to raise up to 3.14 billion yuan in private placement of shares
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/zaq68v; link.reuters.com/beq68v; link.reuters.com/vaq68v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2274 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
LONDON, March 17 Exxon Mobil is seeking to sell half of its 2,500 petrol stations in Italy for up to 500 million euros ($537 million), several sources close to the process said.
March 17 Private equity firm KKR and Canadian pension fund Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) agreed to buy USI Insurance Services from Onex Corp in a $4.3 billion deal, including debt.
COLOMBO, March 17 The Sri Lankan rupee closed higher on Friday as dollar selling by exporters late in the day and inward remittances surpassed demand for the greenback from a foreign bank, dealers said.