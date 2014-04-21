April 21 Jinke Property Group Co Ltd

* Says 2013 net profit down 23.1 percent y/y at 984.1 million yuan ($158.03 million)

* Says beijing unit acquires a land site worth 2.36 billion yuan

* Says plans to raise up to 3.14 billion yuan in private placement of shares

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/zaq68v; link.reuters.com/beq68v; link.reuters.com/vaq68v

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2274 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)