BRIEF-Ashe Capital reports 10.15 pct passive stake in Appfolio
* Ashe Capital Management reports 10.15 pct passive stake in Appfolio Inc as of March 31 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2o7dSdz) Further company coverage:
May 6 Jinke Property Group :
* Says it issues 2016 second tranche of corporate bonds worth 5.4 billion yuan
* Says the bonds were divided into three varieties: 3-yr bonds with 6 percent coupon rate, 3-yr bonds with 6.7 percent coupon rate and 5-yr bonds with 7.2 coupon rate
* Says each of the three varieties are worth 520 million yuan, 4.4 billion yuan, and 480 million yuan respectively
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/ir9IG1
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Ashe Capital Management reports 10.15 pct passive stake in Appfolio Inc as of March 31 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2o7dSdz) Further company coverage:
April 7 German healthcare group Fresenius SE & Co KGaA said on Friday that it was in talks with the generic drugmaker Akorn Inc for a potential takeover.