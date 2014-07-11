July 11 Jinke Property Group Co Ltd

* Says adjusts private placement plan after dividend, to issue up to 486.38 million shares at no lower than 6.46 yuan ($1.04) per share

* Says unit unable to recoup 296 million yuan it lent to a property firm facing credit squeeze

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1mmIhz9; bit.ly/1y2qHUX

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2034 Chinese Yuan Renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)